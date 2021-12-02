Asian shares mostly higher after broad rally on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are mostly higher in Asia after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors keep an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it. Tokyo gained 1% and most other regional markets edged higher. Hong Kong declined. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.8%. The Nasdaq rose 0.8%. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Crude oil prices surged further after OPEC stuck to its plans to boost output via steady, modest monthly increases.