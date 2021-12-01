Hawaii: Petroleum detected in tap water near Pearl Harbor

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — The state of Hawaii says a laboratory has detected petroleum product in a water sample from an elementary school near Pearl Harbor. The news comes amid heightened concerns that fuel from a massive Navy storage facility may contaminate Oahu’s water supply. The department says the test result is preliminary, and it’s not yet clear what type of petroleum was in the water. For three days, hundreds of residents in Navy housing have complained of a fuel-like odor coming from their tap water. Some say they suffered from stomach pain and headaches. The Navy and the state Department of Health are investigating the source of the contamination.