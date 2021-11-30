Arizona officer fired after shooting of shoplifting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Arizona has been fired after he was accused of fatally shooting a shoplifting suspect who was in a motorized wheelchair and armed with a knife. Police announced at a news conference Tuesday that Tucson Officer Ryan Remington was being terminated for excessive use of force as the victim was shot nine times. Authorities say 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards died at the scene, and the shooting was recorded on Remington’s body camera. The case is under review by the Pima County Attorney’s Office. Police say Remington, a four-year veteran, was working security at a Walmart on Monday night when the incident occurred.