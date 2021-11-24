Turkey, UAE sign cooperation agreements as they mend ties

By SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince have overseen the signing of a series of cooperation agreements as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates repair ties and increase economic ties. The visit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, seen as the de facto leader, is the highest-level visit by an Emirati official since relations hit a low over a series of regional tensions. Ankara and Abu Dhabi have in recent years found themselves on opposing sides of the conflict in Libya as well as tensions in the Gulf and in the eastern Mediterranean. The prince’s visit is seen as part of a wider effort by the UAE to recalibrate its foreign policy while Turkey seeks to end its international isolation.