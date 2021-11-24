Slovakia mulls lockdown amid record surge of infections

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia has set another record for coronavirus infections as the government discusses whether to impose a national lockdown to tame the surge. The Health Ministry said Wednesday that daily infections surpassed 10,000 for the first time as 10,315 tested positive Tuesday. That’s over 1,000 more than the previous record registered Friday. The government is mulling a two- or three-week national lockdown that is supported by President Zuzana Caputova who called it “unavoidable.” The details should be announced later Wednesday.