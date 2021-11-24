EU says economic recovery threatened by COVID-19 resurgence

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says the massive spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is threatening the bloc’s recovery from the deep economic slump caused by last year’s onset of the pandemic. And medical experts said the situation could get much worse. EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said the upbeat picture painted only two weeks ago when the EU executive raised its growth forecast for an economy bouncing back from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was now in doubt again.