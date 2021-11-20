Thousands protest virus restrictions in Vienna, Zurich

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, have marched through Vienna after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Demonstrations against virus restrictions also took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands on Saturday. They came a day after Dutch police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in Rotterdam on Friday night. Protesters rallied against coronavirus restrictions and mandatory COVID-19 passes needed in many European countries to enter restaurants, Christmas markets or sports events, as well as mandatory vaccinations.