Schools close as smog-laden India capital considers lockdown

By SHEIKH SAALIQ and SHONAL GANGULY

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities in New Delhi have closed schools indefinitely and shut some coal-based power plants to combat worsening pollution while the top court considers a lockdown. It would be a first of its kind in the country to stem pollution and not to control coronavirus infections. It’s not clear how far it would go, but the New Delhi government has already shown its willingness to impose an emergency weekend lockdown, similar to the one implemented during the pandemic. It’s now waiting for the court’s decision, which could come as early as next week. The government is discussing whether it would keep the industries open, and some experts say a lockdown would achieve very little besides disrupting the economy and the livelihoods.