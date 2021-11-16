EXPLAINER: Europe lacks natural gas. Is it Russia’s fault?

By DAVID McHUGH and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is short of gas. Russia could in theory supply more beyond its long-term agreements, but hasn’t, leading to accusations it’s holding back to pressure Europe to approve a controversial new Russian pipeline. U.S. officials have urged Moscow to boost gas supplies to Europe. Tensions rose after the president of Belarus threatened to cut off a gas pipeline from Russia to Europe. Analysts say Russia routinely uses gas to serve its own geopolitical interests, and President Vladimir Putin has been quick to urge approval of the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But a gas shortage brings many factors into play, including the pandemic recovery, changes in pricing and European Union regulations.