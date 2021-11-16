Skip to Content
Americans ramped up retail spending a strong 1.7% last month

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans sharply boosted their spending last month, pushing up retail sales and giving the economy a lift. Much of the gain reflected the fact that shoppers are also paying higher prices. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October from September, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. That’s up from 0.8% in the previous month. Solid hiring, strong pay raises, and healthy savings for many households are underpinning robust spending by U.S. consumers. 

