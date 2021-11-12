UN envoy sounds alarm on Lebanese crises, rising poverty

By SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.N. envoy says Lebanon is a failing state that has also failed its people, leaving them struggling with converging crises that have impoverished the population and eroded trust in authorities. Olivier De Schutter, the U.N. special rapporteur on poverty, sounded the alarm in an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut on Friday. He said it’s not too late for the government to take measures to help protect the desperately poor in this nation of 6 million, including 1 million Syrian refugees. He stressed it’s critical that Lebanese politicians stop bickering and realize they cannot rely indefinitely on foreign aid and humanitarian assistance.