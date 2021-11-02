Skip to Content
World’s biggest shipper Maersk reports 68% rise in revenue

COPENHAGEN (AP) — The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk, has reported a sharp rise in earnings amid strong worldwide demand for shipments of goods. The Copenhagen-based company said revenue grew nearly 68% in the third quarter, to a record-high $16.6 billion, up from $9.9 billion in the same three-month period last year. It reported profits of $5.5 billion, up from $947 million in the same period last year. The company also announced its intention to acquire a global freight forwarding company with strong air freight offerings and plans to add aircraft to its operations.

