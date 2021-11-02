Months after raid, review of seized Giuliani files continues

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani’s legal team has asked a court-appointed monitor to block prosecutors from seeing some of the thousands of electronic files that were seized from his phones and computers during an FBI raid in April. A court-appointed monitor said Tuesday that of the 2,200 seized electronic files reviewed so far, Giuliani’s lawyers have asked for three to be concealed from prosecutors on the grounds that they contain material protected by attorney-client privilege. Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Giuliani’s dealings with figures in Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 election required him to register as a foreign agent. Giuliani denies any wrongdoing.