Fox scores ratings win as World Series viewership rebounds

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball was especially good to Fox, with the Atlanta-Houston World Series lifting the network to its first weekly ratings win in the young TV season. The series rebounded from last year’s contest, which hit an all-time viewership low. The drop was attributed to the pandemic and competition from the 2020 presidential election. According to Nielsen figures, the standout so far was the Houston Astros must-have win Sunday over the Atlanta Braves, then leading the series 3-1. The 9-5 Astros victory drew 13.6 million viewers — a 35% jump over the 10 million who watched 2020’s Los Angeles Dodgers Game 5 defeat of the Tampa Bay Rays.