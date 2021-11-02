Defense begins in trial of Philadelphia official, union boss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge in Philadelphia has rejected a defense motion to dismiss a corruption case mid-trial against powerful labor leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty and City Council Member Bobby Henon. The case now moves to the defense phase after four weeks of prosecution evidence that included wiretapped phone calls. Prosecutors say Dougherty kept Henon in a $70,000-a-year union job so he could influence Henon’s work at City Hall. Defense lawyers deny any undue influence. The judge on Tuesday did agree to drop charges against Dougherty linked to an alleged bribe involving a set of new windows for Henon’s chief of staff.