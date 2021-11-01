American distillers look to rebuild business in Europe

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — American whiskey producers have toasted a trans-Atlantic agreement to end retaliatory tariffs that sank their European sales. Now comes the challenge of rebuilding brands that were stymied in Europe during the trade dispute. Distillers will have to ramp up distribution networks. They’ll also have to overcome global supply chain problems. But whiskey producers sound energized about reviving growth in European markets. It comes after the U.S. and European Union announced an agreement to settle their diplomatic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. American whiskey became collateral damage when the EU slapped a tariff on those spirits in 2018.