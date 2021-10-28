‘Stupid’ and ‘insane’: Some billionaires vent over tax plan

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

Elon Musk isn’t happy. With a personal fortune that is flirting with $300 billion, the Tesla CEO — the richest person on earth — has been lashing out at a Democratic proposal to tax the assets of billionaires like him. The idea behind the Democratic plan is to use revenue from a billionaires tax to help pay for a domestic policy package being negotiated in Congress that would, among other things, combat climate change, and expand health care programs. Musk, who recently blew past Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world No. 1 in personal wealth, would be liable for perhaps a $50 billion tax hit under the proposal.