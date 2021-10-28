Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Reporter

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta, an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future. Experts point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.