GM program to install more EV chargers across US, Canada

General Motors is planning to install up to 40,000 electric vehicle chargers across the U.S. and Canada as part of a new community charging program. The vehicle maker said Tuesday that the program will start next year. It will work with its dealers to have the charging stations in locations including workplaces, multi-unit dwellings, sports and entertainment venues and college and universities. The charging stations will not be limited to those that have GM vehicles. They will be available to anyone that has an electric vehicle, regardless of the brand.