Spain pledges quicker help for La Palma volcano damage

SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA, Canary Islands (AP) — Spain’s prime minister says that his government will speed up already promised aid to help the thousands of residents on La Palma island whose homes and livelihoods have been destroyed by a protracted volcanic eruption. On his fifth visit since the Atlantic island was shaken by the Sept. 19 eruption, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that his government would pass new measures this week to help millions of euros in aid to reach those in need. Lava flows have damaged or destroyed over 2,100 buildings, mostly houses and farms, and displaced 7,500 residents. Authorities warn that the volcano is showing no signs of stopping.