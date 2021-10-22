Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 4:26 pm

Jury gets chance to hear Elizabeth Holmes’ bold promises

KEYT

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A jury weighing the fate of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes has had its first chance to listen to recordings of her boasting to investors about purported breakthroughs in blood-testing technology. The technology heralded as a quantum leap in blood testing later dissolved into a scandal that threatens to send her to prison. The drama unfolded Friday with federal prosecutors playing a series of recordings from a December 2013 conference call Holmes held with investors in Theranos, a biotechnology company she started as a 19 year old. The clips capped the sixth week of a high-profile trial revolving around allegations that Holmes duped sophisticated investors and major retailers with bogus promises about Theranos’ technology. 

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content