Asian shares mixed after S&P 500 squeaks to new record high

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Asian shares are mixed after a late-in-the-day wave of buying pushed the S&P 500 to a fresh record high. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong and Tokyo but fell in Sydney and Shanghai. China Evergrande Group, the troubled property developer whose cash crunch has rattled markets, reportedly made an overdue bond payment on Friday. On Thursday, Wall Street spent most of the day wobbling between gains and losses. Technology companies did well, despite a steep drop in IBM after the company reported disappointing revenue, pulling the Dow down a smidgen. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq added 0.6%. Tesla rose 3.3% after reporting record profits despite parts shortages and shipping delays.