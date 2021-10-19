Skip to Content
South African regulator rejects Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

By MARIA CHENG and MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn’t able to answer. The country’s regulator said in a statement Tuesday that the request for Sputnik V to be authorized could “not be approved at this time” and pointed to past failed HIV vaccines that used a similar technology as the Russian vaccine. Those studies suggested men who got the experimental shots had a higher risk of HIV. Other experts described the South African decision as “strange” and said the technology used in the vaccine was unlikely to cause higher rates of HIV. 

The Associated Press

