New skyscraper lab will test elevators high above Atlanta

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the world’s largest elevator towers will soon be opened to test elevators of the future as well as current ones high above the Atlanta suburbs. TK Elevators says its 420-foot tower is set to become fully operational early next year. General contractor Brasfield & Gorrie says it’s the largest elevator test tower in the Western Hemisphere. The tower looks down into the nearby Atlanta Braves’ stadium and offers stunning views of the Atlanta skyline. It’s next door to the company’s new North American headquarters in Cobb County, just northwest of the city. Construction on the tower began in 2019 with 3,000 tons of steel.