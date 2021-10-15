Pfizer-BioNTech ask EU agency to OK vaccine for kids 5-11

AP National Business

BERLIN (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages 5 to 11 across the European Union. If EU regulators agree, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to get immunized against COVID-19. Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they have submitted data to support their request to the European Medicines Agency. The information includes late-stage results from a study testing their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 2,200 children ages 6 months to 11 years. There are currently no COVID-19 vaccines licensed for use in children younger than 12 in Europe or North America.