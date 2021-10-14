Asian shares rise after technology-powered rally on Wall St

AP National Business

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Asian shares are higher after technology companies powered the biggest rally on Wall Street since March. All major regional indexes advanced, with Tokyo gaining 1.8%. On Thursday, the S&P 500 jumped 1.7% as a wave of buying gained momentum from a day earlier, when the market broke a three-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6%, while the Nasdaq rose 1.7%. Health care stocks did especially well, led by a 4.2% gain in UnitedHealth Group after the leading health insurer easily beat analysts’ earnings forecasts and raised its outlook. Apple and Microsoft each rose more than 2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.52%.