Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:21 am

US talks global cybersecurity without a key player: Russia

KEYT

By BEN FOX
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid an epidemic of ransomware attacks, the U.S. is discussing cybersecurity strategy with 30 countries while leaving out one key player: Russia. The country that, unwittingly or not, hosts many of the criminal syndicates behind ransomware attacks around the world was not invited to a two-day meeting starting Wednesday that’s aimed at developing new strategies to counter the threat. A Biden administration official says discussions will focus in part on efforts to disrupt and prosecute ransomware networks like the one behind an attack on a U.S. pipeline company that led to East Coast gas shortages. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says “No one country” can solve the ransomware problem.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content