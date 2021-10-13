US talks global cybersecurity without a key player: Russia

AP National Business

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid an epidemic of ransomware attacks, the U.S. is discussing cybersecurity strategy with 30 countries while leaving out one key player: Russia. The country that, unwittingly or not, hosts many of the criminal syndicates behind ransomware attacks around the world was not invited to a two-day meeting starting Wednesday that’s aimed at developing new strategies to counter the threat. A Biden administration official says discussions will focus in part on efforts to disrupt and prosecute ransomware networks like the one behind an attack on a U.S. pipeline company that led to East Coast gas shortages. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says “No one country” can solve the ransomware problem.