Norway’s PM-designate: Center-left govt to focus on climate

HELSINKI (AP) — Norway’s prime minister-designate has presented his proposal for a two-party, center-left minority government that is pledging to pursue “a fair climate policy that cuts emissions and creates jobs.” Jonas Gahr Stoere, the leader of Norway’s center-left Labor Party, unveiled his plans Wednesday for a new Cabinet that is to take office this week after Norway’s left-leaning bloc won last month’s parliamentary election. The 61-year-old Gahr Stoere is poised to become prime minister of a government that includes the eurosceptic Center Party. He will take over Thursday from the Conservative Party’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who was ousted in the Sept. 13 election after two four-year terms.