Kanye West puts Wyoming ranch, business sites up for sale

AP National Business

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Rapper, music producer and clothing entrepreneur Kanye West is selling his ranch and business properties in northwestern Wyoming. His West Ranch went on the market Monday for $11 million. The property covers six square miles of open land, tree-studded hills and outcrops south of Cody. The city of about 10,000 is near Yellowstone National Park. The Cody Enterprise reports the listing comes after West listed seven commercial properties in Cody for more than $3.2 million. West moved to Wyoming in 2019 and this year filed for divorce from Kim Kardashian West. It wasn’t clear if the property sales mean West is leaving Wyoming or just reorganizing his business there.