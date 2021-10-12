France’s $35B innovation plan includes nuclear reactor funds

AP National Business

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled a 5-year, 30 billion-euro ($35 billion) investment plan for developing innovative technology, including small nuclear reactors, electric cars and greener airplanes. Macron said Tuesday that the goal of the state-funded France 2030 plan is to boost France’s economic growth over the next decade amid growing global competition with China and the United States. The plan includes 8 billion euros ($9.2 billion) to develop energy technology that would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Macron said the funding would finance the building of small, modular nuclear reactors in France, which relies on nuclear power for 70% of its electricity.