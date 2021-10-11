Climate activists block intersection near Dutch parliament

AP National Business

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of protesters from climate activist group Extinction Rebellion have blocked a busy intersection near the temporary home of the Netherlands’ parliament. The demonstration Monday marked the start of a week of protests the group plans in The Hague before a U.N. climate conference that opens on Oct. 31 in Glasgow. The demonstration started when protesters wheeled a yellow boat emblazoned with the Dutch words meaning “citizens decide” into the middle the road. Other activists walked to another intersection and sat or lay down in the road as police looked on.