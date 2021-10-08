Skip to Content
Slovenia denies excessive police force against protesters

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s interior minister has rejected accusations that police used excessive force to curb anti-government protests with water cannons and tear gas on the eve of a major European Union summit in the country earlier this week. The demonstrations were the third in a month against virus measures and the use of COVID-19 passes. Interior Minister Ales Hojs said Friday in Brussels that “police did their job very well during Tuesday’s intervention” and were “within their jurisdiction.” He added that an investigation still has opened into police actions. About 25 protesters were detained and several were injured or hospitalized mostly for inhaling tear gas.

