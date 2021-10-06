Skip to Content
GM, GE look to develop rare earth materials supply chain

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer

General Motors and General Electric are looking at developing a supply chain of rare earth materials that help make electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment. The companies said Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding between the automaker and GE Renewable Energy will evaluate options to improve supplies of heavy and light rare earth materials as well as magnets, copper and electrical steel. 

The Associated Press

