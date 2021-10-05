How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
The Associated Press
Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street Tuesday, erasing most of the previous day’s losses. The S&P 500 rose, with technology companies and banks leading the gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also rose. Bond yields climbed higher and energy prices rose. The Institute for Supply Management released an encouraging report that showed the services sector continued growing in September and at a faster pace than economists expected.