DEA agent killed in Arizona Amtrak shooting was noted leader

AP National Business

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal agent shot and killed by an Amtrak train passenger in Arizona is being remembered as a revered leader with a career spanning almost two decades. The Drug Enforcement Administration formally identified Group Supervisor Michael Garbo in a statement Tuesday, calling him “universally loved and respected.” A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded in the shooting at the station in the city’s downtown that sent panicked passengers running. The train, traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans, stopped shortly before 8 a.m. A criminal complaint reveals the shooting erupted after a regional task force found bags containing large amounts of marijuana.