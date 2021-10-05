World shares mixed after big-tech led drop on Wall Street

AP National Business

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Global shares are mixed after a broad slide on Wall Street led by technology companies. Shares rose in Paris, London and Hong Kong but fell in Tokyo. China-U.S. tensions regained attention after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said she plans frank conversations with officials in Beijing about an interim trade deal aimed at resolving a tariff war. On Monday, the S&P 500 fell 1.3% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 2.1%. Inflation concerns are weighing on sentiment, with the price of U.S. oil at nearly $78 per barrel, its highest level since 2014. It jumped after OPEC and allied oil producers stuck to a plan for cautious increases in output despite surging global demand for crude.