Media company Ozy is shutting down as problems mount

AP National Business

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

Ozy is shutting down less than a week after a New York Times column raised questions about the media organization’s claims of millions of viewers and readers, while also pointing out a potential case of securities fraud. The story triggered canceled shows, an internal investigation, investor concern and high-level departures at the California-based company. An emailed statement Friday from Ozy Media’s board called it a company with world-class journalists. But it did not explain the the reason for shutting down the company. Ozy published stories on its website, made podcasts, newsletters and shows and hosted the OzyFest festival. Its website remained up on Friday afternoon.