Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Arizona say two people are dead after their helicopter crashed following a mid-air collision with a single-engine plane outside a suburban Phoenix airport. Chandler police say the collision happened Friday morning near Chandler Municipal Airport. The plane was able to land safely, and the flight instructor and student pilot on board declined medical treatment. No one on the ground was injured. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the cause of the collision and crash. Chandler Municipal Airport is a general aviation airport that does not provide commercial airline service. Authorities say both aircraft are operated by separate flight schools.