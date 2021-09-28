Oil tanker operator protests Indonesia’s detention of crew

AP National Business

By EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The operator of an oil tanker seized by Indonesian authorities at the request of Cambodia is protesting the detention of its crew, calling it a human rights violation. World Tankers Management, the Singapore-based operator of the MT Strovolos, says the crew members, who have been detained by Indonesian Marine Police for questioning since Friday, are innocent of any wrongdoing. Indonesia’s navy seized the tanker in late July at the request of Cambodia, which said it was wanted on suspicion of stealing nearly 300,000 barrels of crude oil. An Indonesian police spokesperson says the crew is being questioned in relation to the Cambodian government’s accusation. He says police have seized the tanker and the crude oil as evidence.