Housing market so hot, burned house going for almost $400K

MELROSE, Mass. (AP) — A home in Massachusetts seriously damaged by fire has been listed on the market with an asking price of $399,000. WBZ-TV reported Monday that the listing for the home in the Boston suburb of Melrose is evidence of how hot the housing market is. Industry groups in August listed the median sale price of single family homes in the state to be in the mid $500,000s. The online listing for the burned three-bedroom home with more than 1,800 square feet says it is in need of complete renovation and is being sold as is. The house suffered an intense fire in August that blew out its front windows.