Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment

AP National Business

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The three people who died when a train derailed in rural Montana over the weekend included a Georgia couple who were on a cross-country trip to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary and 29-year-old Illinois man who was traveling to Oregon with his wife. The 74-year-old Don Varnadoe spent months watching videos about train trips on his office computer in preparation for a special cross-country vacation with 72-year-old Margie Varnadoe. They lived in Brunswick, Georgia. Authorities say the third victim was 28-year-old Zachariah Schneider of Illinois. The software developer was traveling to Oregon with his wife, who survived.