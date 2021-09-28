China vows to keep Taiwan out of Pacific Rim trade group

AP National Business

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing says it will block Taiwan’s application to join an 11-member Pacific Rim trade grouping. The Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday said Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based on the “one China principle.” It cited as its reason Taiwan’s refusal to agree it is a part of China. Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said China “opposes the Taiwan region participating in any trade arrangements of an official nature or signing any trade agreements of an official nature.” China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary. It refuses to recognize the island’s government and has sought to isolate the independence-leaning administration of President Tsai Ing-wen.