Activision Blizzard settles US workplace discrimination suit

AP National Business

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

Activision Blizzard, the high-profile video game maker facing growing legal problems stemming from allegations of a toxic workplace culture, has settled with U.S. workplace discrimination regulators. The company reached a deal with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to settle claims of sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination and retaliation against employees who spoke out, according to court documents filed Monday. Activision will create an $18 million compensation fund and improve its workplace policies. The maker of Candy Crush, Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft’s stock has been battered in the past few months as employees complained about its labor practices and government officials took action.