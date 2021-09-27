Wikipedia parent’s new CEO wants to make it more global

AP National Business

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Reporter

The non-profit that operates Wikipedia, one of the world’s most popular websites, has a new CEO, Maryana Iskander, whose background spans continents and fields. (Yes, she has a Wikipedia page.) She’ll take over the Wikimedia Foundation, with 500-plus employees and a budget of over $100 million, in January. Her priorities are diversifying Wikipedia’s volunteer writers and editors and promoting the foundation’s mission of advocating for access to information. She says the 20-year-old site has a “revolutionary” ethos of sharing information globally. She recently talked with The Associated Press to discuss her plans for the volunteer-managed online encyclopedia.