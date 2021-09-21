Market debut of Universal Music Group is a smash hit

AP National Business

The Associated Press

The market debut of Universal Music Group is a hit with investors optimistic about the future of steaming music. Shares jumped nearly 40% Tuesday to almost $26 per each in trading on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange. Universal has a huge roster of stars including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, the Beatles and Bob Dylan. Universal has rights to that massive catalog of hits and with the pandemic hitting the music industry hard, it has still thrived as music spreads to other platforms like Spotify, YouTube and TikTok.