Judge moves ahead with key hearing in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

AP National Business

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused to delay a key hearing that could determine whether the Boy Scouts of America might be able to emerge from bankruptcy later this year. The Boy Scouts sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020 amid an onslaught of lawsuits by men who said they were sexually abused as children. The judge said a Tuesday hearing scheduled more than a month ago to consider a reorganization plan filed in July would move forward to consider a new plan filed just days ago. Several key stakeholders had asked to postpone the hearing for at least three weeks to allow time to review and file objections to the new proposal.