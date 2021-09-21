Amazon, Chobani and others vow to hire Afghan refugees

AP National Business

By JOSEPH PISANI

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon, Chobani, UPS and more than 30 other companies have vowed to hire and train refugees fleeing Afghanistan for the U.S. The companies said Tuesday that they want to help the tens of thousands of Afghan refugees coming to America to integrate into the economy. A first group of 37,000 Afghan refugees started making their way to states this month. The 33 companies said they were joining the Tent Coalition for Afghan Refugees, a coalition founded by Hamdi Ulukaya, the founder and CEO of yogurt and food company Chobani. UPS, the package delivery company, said it would work with refugees to place them in the right jobs.