Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 5:10 am

Insider Q&A: Serving the neglected for profit, not just good

KEYT

By STAN CHOE
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A couple decades ago, convincing investors that they could make money by helping underserved communities was a hard sell. Today, sustainable and social-impact investing is such a hot trend on Wall Street that industry veteran Bobby Turner sees the dangers of it becoming too popular. He says all the money pouring into the field is attracting less-experienced managers into the field who lack expertise or rigor. In a recent conversation with The Associated Press, Turner said he still sees the potential for big, steady profits from continuing to serve people who have traditionally been neglected by Wall Street.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content