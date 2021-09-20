HP, Procter & Gamble join companies pledge to cut emissions

AP National Business

BERLIN (AP) — Computer-maker HP, consumer goods business Procter & Gamble and coffee capsule company Nespresso have joined a corporate pledge to sharply cut their greenhouse gas emissions over nearly two decades. The Climate Pledge is a grouping of companies and organizations spearheaded by Amazon. It said Monday that it has signed up 86 new members for its voluntary measures. The group said it now has 201 members with global annual revenues of more than $1.8 trillion. The group’s members are encouraged to eliminate as many emissions as possible. Those that can’t be avoided need to be completely offset in the next two decades. That means paying for measures to ensure as many emissions are absorbed by then as the companies continue to emit.