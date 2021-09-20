Emmy ratings up to 7.4 million viewers this year

AP National Business

NEW YORK (AP) — Have awards show ratings hit rock bottom? It may be too early to tell, but CBS’ telecast of the Emmys on Sunday attracted more viewers than last year’s pandemic-curtailed broadcast. The Nielsen company estimated that 7.4 million people watched the program, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. That’s up from the 6.1 million who watched in 2020, and the 6.9 million who tuned in the year before. Awards show ratings across the board have tumbled in recent years, victim to the public’s ability to watch programs when they want to. The Emmys celebrated popular streaming shows “Ted Lasso,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown” with top honors.